Pioneer Park Restrooms to be Renovated – The Suburban Times

Puyallup, WA – Pioneer Park in Downtown Puyallup is about to get some upgraded restroom facilities. Starting in October 2022, construction will begin on renovations to the restroom building. The Puyallup City Council recently approved a design concept that would give the restrooms much-needed upgrades.

The current restrooms in Pioneer Park were built in 1990 and have served the community well. However, with increases in the Park’s popularity, the current restrooms have not been able to keep up with demand. Issues with sewer, plumbing, and fixtures in the restrooms have required constant maintenance and repairs. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with a consultant, has been working on a project to renovate the restroom building.

Design concepts were proposed to the City Council during their meetings in January. After discussion, Council approved a design that would accent the character and charm of Pioneer Park. This new design emphasizes natural lighting and materials that complement other buildings in the park.

The new restroom building design will be approximately 1,222 square feet and include male and female gender stalls. The building will include two family restrooms, a new addition that is sure to be utilized by families and visitors to the park. Sarah Harris, Parks and Recreation Director, comments on the addition of family restrooms into the renovation.

“I know that for many parents in the community, this will be a welcome addition,” says Harris. “Pioneer Park has become a destination for families, especially in the summer. Having these family restrooms will increase the park’s attractiveness and complement the park’s existing features. For example, with the Spray Park nearby, the rooms can be a place for parents to change their kid’s swimsuits.”

The building concept was designed to complement other buildings in Pioneer Park. For instance, the sloped roof of the Rotary Stage and the red brick of the Library and Pavilion were incorporated into the restroom design. The City worked carefully with the consultant to ensure that the design is a natural fit with the surrounding area.

“When we sat down with the consultant, we intentionally wanted the new building to look and feel like it belonged there,” says Harris. “If you visit the current restroom building, you’ll notice that it looks out of place. After the renovations are completed, the building is going to look much more attractive and welcoming.”

With design approval, staff will now work with the consultant on a project scope document. The City plans to go out to bid in the summer, with construction anticipated for October 2022.

The total cost to renovate the Pioneer Park restroom building is estimated at $1.59 million according to the City consultant, ARC Designs. Funding for the project will come from a Local Infrastructure Financing Tool (LIFT) grant. LIFT grants are administered by the State of Washington, to which the City of Puyallup is a participant in the program. To learn more about the LIFT Grant program, please visit their website.

For questions about the Pioneer Park Restroom Renovation project, please contact Sarah Harris at Sarah@puyallupwa.gov or 253-841-5516.