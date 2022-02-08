Making a Difference Foundation receives Kroger Co. Grant – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $20,000 from The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation for its Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank. Funds will be used to purchase food items not normally donated to food banks, including fresh produce, meats, dairy items, special-diet food, and culturally appropriate foods, which will be given away to those in need.

MADF’s Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank works towards eliminating food insecurity in Pierce County through onsite and delivery services. All food provided is free of charge to individuals, families with children, the elderly, disabled, veterans, homeless, BIPOC, and those within immigrant communities. People experiencing hunger can receive up to 75 to 100 lbs. of food per visit.

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank continues to see a large number of people needing food and hunger-related services. In 2021 the food bank helped 98,569 unduplicated people across 32,767 households. Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO, said about the grant, “generous donations made by organizations like The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation are the lifeblood that helps us continue with our mission of helping our area’s most vulnerable individuals and families with much-needed food. We couldn’t do what we do without their help.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank opened in 2009 and has been serving the area ever since. It is located at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma with service 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation’s mission is creating communities free of hunger and waste. Since 2018, through innovation, collaboration, and community engagement, the foundation has directed more than $30 million to organizations, innovators, and changemakers across the country to address a fundamental absurdity in our food system: 35% of food produced in the U.S. is thrown away, yet 42 million Americans struggle with hunger.