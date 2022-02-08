Division Avenue closed from I Street to Yakima Avenue for overhead wire work at night – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Division Avenue will be closed in both directions from I St. to Yakima Ave. at night, so crews can work on the overhead wires. In addition, the Division Ave/Yakima Ave/N 1st St. intersection will be closed for the wire work. This work started on Feb. 7 and will last for four nights this week and three nights next week from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Division Avenue will be open during the day. At night, please follow the detour: Tacoma Ave S to 6th Ave and S. I St. to 6th Ave – thank you.

Crews continue building the Tacoma General Station and the curb and gutter work on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue or south from Division Ave. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews are installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St. and on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. The contractor continues working on the St. Joseph Station and installing pavement on MLK Jr. Way as well as on S. 18th St. and S. 17th St. east of MLK Jr. Way. MLK Jr. Way is closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St. Please follow the detour on S. J St. – thank you. On N. 2nd St., crews will install concrete for the traction power substation this week.

Crews will be painting and installing electrical equipment at stations and testing the traction power substations along the route. In addition, crews will install fiber optic wires underground along the existing Tacoma Link route at night.

