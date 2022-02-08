Curran Orchard Pruning Events & Tree Adoptions! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Get some exercise and help out a local park! Pruning season is underway at the Curran Apple Orchard Park and volunteer help is needed to prune, spread mulch and drag branches to the dumpsters.

Interested people can attend designated pruning events on the following Saturdays from 10am to 1pm:

Feb. 12 and 26

March 5 and 19

If those days and times are inconvenient, please contact apples@curranappleorchard.com to make alternate arrangements. Pruning instruction is available as well as a limited amount of tools to borrow from the barn.

The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place. For more info, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or apples@curranappleorchard.com

Curran Orchard Tree Adoptions Still Available!

The Curran Orchard Tree Adoption program offers several options for people to enjoy this wonderful park!

Pruning Adoptions ($45 available through March 31) are a great choice for people who want to take care of their own tree which involves pruning, thinning, windfall pick up and harvesting in the fall! Pruning assistance is available online on our website or with trained volunteers.

Orchard Supporter Adoptions ($70 available through July 31) are perfect for people who want a tree but who desire volunteers to prune their tree. These adopters are responsible for thinning, windfall pick up and harvesting.

Tree varieties subject to availability include Gravenstein, Golden Delicious and MacIntosh.

Adoptions are valid for one harvest season. Each adopted tree will also receive a beautiful wooden sign embellished with the adopter’s name. For adoption forms, please visit www.curranappleorchard.com

CORE meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6pm on zoom. Everyone is invited to attend. For more info, please contact apples@curranappleorchard.com