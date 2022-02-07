TCC Online Open House for Tacoma Public Schools Juniors & Seniors Feb. 17￼ – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.
What: Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) to Tacoma Community College (TCC) Open House
When: 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Feb. 17
Where: Online
Who: TPS Juniors and Seniors
Register: Here
How can TCC help you meet your educational and career goals? Find out at an online Open House designed for Juniors and Seniors from TPS high schools! Our Outreach team will discuss:
- The admissions process for high school graduates
- The FAFSA/WASFA completion process and why it matters
- TCC’s fall quarter 2022 Financial Aid Deadline
Activities include:
- Interactive Faculty-Led Breakout Session Based on TCC degree pathways
- Current Students Panel of TPS alumni
Bring your questions!
