TCC Online Open House for Tacoma Public Schools Juniors & Seniors Feb. 17￼ – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) to Tacoma Community College (TCC) Open House

When: 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Feb. 17

Where: Online

Who: TPS Juniors and Seniors

Register: Here

How can TCC help you meet your educational and career goals? Find out at an online Open House designed for Juniors and Seniors from TPS high schools! Our Outreach team will discuss:

The admissions process for high school graduates

The FAFSA/WASFA completion process and why it matters

TCC’s fall quarter 2022 Financial Aid Deadline

Activities include:

Interactive Faculty-Led Breakout Session Based on TCC degree pathways

Current Students Panel of TPS alumni

Bring your questions!