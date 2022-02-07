 Statewide Flag Lowering to honor Officer Sahota – The Suburban Times

Statewide Flag Lowering to honor Officer Sahota

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota, 52, and direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Tuesday, February 8, 2022Officer Sahota died in the line of duty on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

A memorial service will take place on February 8, 2022, at the Ilani Event Center in Ridgefield at 1:00 PM.

