Local residents named to Gonzaga’s President’s and Dean’s Lists – The Suburban Times

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

Amanda Anderson

Fircrest

Hayden Saalfeld

John Schott

Lakewood

Clayton Thatcher

William Wagner

Tacoma

Avier Doss

University Place,

Sage Saplan

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Fircrest

Emma Harper

Lakewood

Christina Caruso

Annalese Coakley

Makayla Jade Fontanilla

Jack Murray

Nicholas Pecache

Joie Reyes

Odalys Sanchez Cedillo

Tacoma

Justine Immanuel Villamante

University Place

Madisan Albers

Sara Curran

John Maes

Liam Navarre

Alyssa Ramos

Katherine Ricker

