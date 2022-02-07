Local residents named to Gonzaga’s President’s and Dean’s Lists – The Suburban Times

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
DuPont
- Amanda Anderson
Fircrest
- Hayden Saalfeld
- John Schott
Lakewood
- Clayton Thatcher
- William Wagner
Tacoma
- Avier Doss
University Place,
- Sage Saplan
The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Fircrest
- Emma Harper
Lakewood
- Christina Caruso
- Annalese Coakley
- Makayla Jade Fontanilla
- Jack Murray
- Nicholas Pecache
- Joie Reyes
- Odalys Sanchez Cedillo
Tacoma
- Justine Immanuel Villamante
University Place
- Madisan Albers
- Sara Curran
- John Maes
- Liam Navarre
- Alyssa Ramos
- Katherine Ricker
