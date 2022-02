Kilmer Votes to Strengthen America’s Competitiveness, Create Jobs – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On Feb. 4, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) voted to support the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing Pre-Eminence in Technology and Economic Strength (America COMPETES) Act of 2022 – a legislative package that aims to build jobs and economic opportunity in America and strengthen American competitiveness. The package makes transformational new investments in research, innovation, and American manufacturing by accelerating U.S. production of critical semiconductor chips, strengthening the supply chain to make more goods in America, investing in research capacity to lead the technologies of the future, creating jobs in communities facing persistent economic challenges, and advancing global competitiveness.

The America COMPETES Act of 2022:

Creates the CHIPS for America Fund – Includes funding to incentivize private-sector investments and continued American leadership in semiconductor fabrication, helps address supply chain disruptions, and ensures that more semiconductors are produced here at home.

– Includes funding to incentivize private-sector investments and continued American leadership in semiconductor fabrication, helps address supply chain disruptions, and ensures that more semiconductors are produced here at home. Strengthens the Supply Chain & American Manufacturing – Authorizes funding to improve supply chains that are important to America’s economy and national security by preventing shortages of critical goods and ensuring that more of these goods are made in America.

– Authorizes funding to improve supply chains that are important to America’s economy and national security by preventing shortages of critical goods and ensuring that more of these goods are made in America. Advances American Scientific Research, Technology & Innovation Excellence – Makes major new solutions-driven investments in innovation and scientific research.

– Makes major new solutions-driven investments in innovation and scientific research. Enhances America’s Global Competitiveness & Leadership Through Economic Development; Diplomacy, Human Rights & Alliances – Includes numerous provisions to strengthen and promote America’s leadership around the globe, including in such areas as investing in partnerships and alliances, investing in standing up for America’s values, expanding our investments in diplomacy, and promoting human rights.

“We need to make things in America – not someplace else. We need jobs to be created in America – not someplace else. For much of the 20th century, our country led the world when it came to science and research, innovating, and creating cutting-edge technologies,” said Rep. Kilmer. “Now, we need to step up to lead the future. That’s why I was proud to vote in support of the America COMPETES Act – to invest in American research and development and American manufacturing capabilities, to strengthen supply chains so that we can make things here and lower prices for American families, and to create high-quality, good-paying jobs right here in America.”

The legislation also includes pilot version of Rep. Kilmer’s bipartisan Rebuilding Economies and Creating Opportunities for More People Everywhere to Excel Act (RECOMPETE Act). The RECOMPETE Act, which Rep. Kilmer introduced with Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) and U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) and the support of over 50 Members of Congress, would establish a new federal grant program at the Economic Development Administration (EDA) that would empower persistently distressed communities to develop, implement, and carry out 10-year economic development strategies and create jobs. The Recompete Pilot Grant would provide $4 billion for EDA to establish this critical economic development program.

“I grew up on the Olympic Peninsula and was in high school right around the time the timber industry took it on the chin. I saw a lot of my friends’ parents lose their jobs. It had a big impact on me – and I’ve spent most of my adult life trying to figure out how to make sure we are doing a better job of protecting workers and communities so that no one gets left behind in our society and economy,” said Rep. Kilmer on the RECOMPETE Act. “That’s why I’m proud that a pilot version of the bipartisan RECOMPETE Act has been included in the America Competes Act of 2022. The RECOMPETE Act is a bold proposal to provide flexible, long-term grant assistance to create jobs and lay the foundation for long-term economic growth and opportunity. It’s about ensuring people have economic opportunity – regardless of what zip code they live in.”

Distressed communities, as identified by the W. E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, are home to almost one-sixth of the U.S. population where workers ages 25 to 54 experience significantly higher unemployment rates than the national average. The Upjohn Institute’s analysis suggests that these communities have largely been left out of the investment, wealth, innovation, and opportunity that has instead been concentrated in a handful of major metro areas in recent decades.

The Recompete Pilot Program will provide distressed local labor markets, local communities, and Tribal governments with flexible 10-year Recompete Grants to invest in a variety of local economic development needs and increase employment rates. Grants could be used for infrastructure investments, brownfield redevelopment, workforce development, small business assistance, resources to connect residents to opportunities, and other investments to help communities rebuild.

“It’s beyond time for the U.S. to place itself on a path to compete at a global level in the modern era, and that includes creating long-term economic growth and quality jobs for the American people,” said House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Peter DeFazio. “I’m pleased the America COMPETES Act includes provisions from my committee that would authorize $4 billion in new grants to help communities that have historically been left behind finally get ahead and stay ahead in the 21st century economy.”

“Time and again, economic crises in America have highlighted inequities across our communities. In order to successfully rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic, we should address the root causes of economic distress in communities,” said Senator Coons. “I’m proud to partner with Representative Kilmer on this ambitious legislation that will target the most distressed communities with job opportunities, business investment, and resources for long-term economic growth. I look forward to working with my colleagues to move this legislation forward, so that our recovery lifts up every American regardless of where they live.”

“New Dems have long been focused on legislation that tangibly improves the lives of Americans and ensures everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” said NDC Chair Suzan DelBene (WA-01). “The Recompete pilot program included in the America COMPETES Act will do just that by empowering persistently distressed communities to create lasting economic growth and jobs. With the leadership and hard work of my friend and NDC Chair Emeritus Derek Kilmer, New Dems secured this priority to ensure every community can compete in the 21st century economy.”

The RECOMPETE Act is endorsed by the National League of Cities, the New Democrat Coalition, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, the Progressive Policy Institute, Third Way, the Economic Innovation Group, and the Federal Issues Committee of the Washington State Association of Counties.

“Through the Economic Development Agency, the RECOMPETE Act would give municipalities access to flexible grants to meet economic development needs, create good jobs, invest in their workforce, and connect residents to opportunities within persistently distressed communities,” said Clarence Anthony, CEO & Executive Director of the National League of Cities (NLC) in a letter supporting the RECOMPETE Act. “This bill recognizes the overall need to invest in America’s workforce and the differing needs within each community. By maintaining flexibility and local control, city leaders in persistently distressed communities can tailor workforce investments to properly prepare their residents to work in critical industries within the local economy. NLC is committed to realizing equitable solutions, and the RECOMPETE Act prioritizes investment where it is needed most.”

“Providing local communities and governments with the flexible economic tools they need to succeed is a key component to building back better after this pandemic. Our leaders who are working on-the-ground in economically distressed communities know best when it comes to supporting job growth and investing in their local economy, which is why the RECOMPETE Act is such an important bill. The Progressive Policy Institute applauds Representatives Kilmer and Herrera and Senator Coons on this commonsense, bipartisan legislation, and encourages its swift passage through Congress. Our communities need this funding now,” said Will Marshall, President of the Progressive Policy Institute.

“Over the last 40 years, federal support to help lagging regions and communities rebound has been declining. Moreover, current efforts are often too little, too late to make a real difference for communities. The RECOMPETE Act would address these shortcomings by providing flexible long-term assistance to help persistently distressed labor markets, and the workers there, get back on their feet,” said Robert D. Atkinson, Ph. D., President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. “The United States can no longer afford to write off whole communities. The RECOMPETE Act is an important step in reversing this trend.”

“As America builds back from COVID, we need a bold agenda that focuses on creating jobs in every zip code in the country. And we must make sure those jobs lead to prosperity and a good life,” said Gabe Horwitz, Senior Vice President for the Economic Program at Third Way. “Rep. Derek Kilmer’s leadership on these issues and his latest legislation should be applauded. His new federal block grant program would truly help persistently distressed communities—giving them flexible tools to invest in job growth, workers, and economic opportunity. We hope policymakers join his effort and this innovative idea becomes law.”

“The Washington State Association of Counties’ Federal Issues Committee agreed unanimously to support this innovative legislation. The block grant approach would empower historically distressed communities to craft targeted solutions to address the unique economic challenges within their communities. This legislation would move past the usual one-sized-fits-all approach that doesn’t reflect the uniqueness of our respective economies,” said Robert Gelder, Kitsap County Commissioner and federal issues committee chair for the Washington State Association of Counties.

The companion legislation introduced by Senator Coons is co-sponsored U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, and Jacky Rosen.