Explore Point Defiance Park with admission to two unique park destinations – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma, WA: Explore Point Defiance Park with all-day admission to both Fort Nisqually Living History Museum and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

The two destinations often see crossover in their visitors, including many families.

“It is not uncommon for Zoo visitors to stop by the Fort after they leave the Zoo,” said Fort Nisqually Museum’s Customer Service Lead, Tracy Berryman. “Families are enjoying the Park so much they are not ready to leave once they have enjoyed their Zoo experience.”

Now, visitors can purchase all-day admission to Fort Nisqually when they purchase admission to the Zoo. The hope is visitors will be encouraged to spend more time exploring both park destinations and learn about the environmental and cultural resources preserved by each facility.

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is a recreation of a Hudson’s Bay Company outpost, originally established in what is now Dupont, WA in 1833. Museum staff and volunteers are on hand to answer questions and demonstrate heritage skills and trades.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is the only combined zoo and aquarium in the Pacific Northwest. The 29-acre zoological park was established in 1905 and attracts over 700,000 visitors a year.

Both destinations are operated by Metro Parks Tacoma and have received national accreditation.

Tickets for Fort Nisqually Living History Museum are available at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium front gate. For more information, visit www.fortnisqually.org or call (253) 404-3970.