DuPont receives SEEK grant – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

The City of DuPont Parks & Recreation department has received a recreational SEEK grant in the amount of $172,000 to serve youth in and around our community. The purpose of the SEEK Fund is to help agencies increase their community’s access to quality, outdoor summer programming for youth and communities who have historically been underserved and who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding will help support outdoor programming occurring April 15th – September 15th, 2022. Programs will focus on social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs for our youth through outdoor recreation and programming.

The Washington Parks & Recreation Association (WRPA), in collaboration with Association of Washington (AWC) , has $10 million to help fund outdoor recreation. This program is administered by AWC and made possible by funds provided by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). Total funding available in the 2022 cycle is approximately $10 million.

Staff will be working with the Park Commission for additional public outreach on program interests for all youth, ages 4 through 21.

“We are very appreciative for the SEEK grant and the ongoing opportunity to help serve all youth who have been impacted by the COVID19 pandemic. Funding from the grant doubles the capacity of our Parks & Recreation department and its ability to serve the public” said Mayor Frederick.