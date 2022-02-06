Cast’n Crew; Today Lakewood, Tomorrow Hollywood! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lake View Film.

If you would get behind the scenes without committing to the registration fee or worry about things like editing, one of the Lakewood Reel Life 96 Film video crews has made space available for those wishing to find their purpose in the budding local cinema craft. This WILL lead to other projects and may include paid and national experience.

Lake View Film welcomes anyone that would be willing to be on both sides of the camera. Here’s a preview of some of our [projects].

Contact info at sites.google.com/site/innovationimprov/

Act now!