Strickland Announces New White House Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Guide  – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

On Feb. 3, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) touted a comprehensive new guide from the Biden Administration to help 10th Congressional District communities take full advantage of the historic investments under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This guidebook, available here, highlights how local communities can get access to urgently-needed infrastructure funding for road maintenance, sidewalks, expanded public transit, airport upgrades and other critical projects.

“I am proud to support President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, securing millions to improve roads, repair bridges and sidewalks, improve broadband access, invest in transit, provide clean water and more in the South Sound,” said Strickland. “These investments will allow us to create good-paying jobs, help our region manage growth, address climate change, and prepare for economic expansion. The Biden Administration’s new guidebook will be an essential resource for South Sound communities as we work to ensure these funds are injected into the South Sound as quickly as possible, creating safe and secure infrastructure for all Washingtonians.”

The landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden in November 2021, makes long-overdue investments to repair, upgrade and maintain Washington state’s roads, bridges, public transit, airports, water systems and other long-neglected infrastructure. Washington state received a C grade on its Infrastructure Report Card from the American Society of Civil Engineers, facing deficiencies that require immediate attention – many of which have been worsened by construction delays, funding lapses and rising consumer demand caused by the pandemic.

The Administration’s new guidebook provides key information on all available funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, totaling more than 350 distinct programs supporting a wide range of infrastructure projects. This guide outlines eligibility criteria, application deadlines and contact information, as well as additional resources to help navigate these programs.

The full guide from Strickland and the Biden Administration is available here.