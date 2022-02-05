Five CPSD Educators Earn National Board Certification – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Five Clover Park School District educators recently earned National Board Certification. Nine more renewed their certifications.

The new certifications mean Clover Park proudly employs 125 National Board Certified educators, which makes up 13.3 percent of the district’s total certificated staff.

“We are committed to hiring and training the best educators we can for our students,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “The high number of National Board Certified educators in our district shows that we really do employ the best of the best in the teaching profession.”

National Board Certification is an advanced teaching credential. As part of this process, teachers must analyze their teaching content and students’ needs, submit videos of their teaching and provide student work samples that demonstrate growth and achievement.

“The exemplary work ethic and commitment to student achievement that these NBCTs exemplify is shaping the culture of our schools,” said CPSD supervisor of professional development Jan Lonsway. “Their leadership and passion really empower our students to work hard and achieve their own goals.”

Currently, 61 more CPSD educators are working on their National Board Certification.

According to numbers released by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, Washington state has the second largest group of newly certified National Board Certified educators this year.

New National Board Certified teachers in CPSD are: