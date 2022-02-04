Washington State Historical Society’s activities for all ages to participate in Black History Month, online and in-person – The Suburban Times

Washington State History Museum announcement.

The Negro travelers’ Green Book, The Guide to Travel and Vacations. Compiled and published by Victor H. Green, 1954. Collection of Washington State Historical Society, catalog ID 2017.2.105.

Tacoma, WA – Black History Month is an opportunity to explore the achievements and contributions of Black Americans in our past and honor those in our present. You can explore stories and make connections through online and in-person activities with the Washington State Historical Society (WSHS), including:

Black History Month has been officially recognized since 1976, yet its roots date to 1915 when noted scholar and historian Carter G. Woodson participated in events marking the 50th anniversary of emancipation in Illinois. He was one among over ten thousand visitors who lined up to view exhibitions featuring notable accomplishments of Black Americans since the destruction of slavery. Motivated to highlight the Black community’s ongoing contributions and history, Woodson began to publish the Journal of Negro History in 1916, and collaborated with other organizations including his fraternity Omega Psi Phi to create a week formally recognizing Black achievements. They launched Negro History Week in February, 1926. Nurtured by Woodson’s organization, colleagues, and Black college students and communities, the annual one-week event grew and by the 1960s, the longer Black History Month had begun to replace Negro History Week. In 1976 the change became official. Each year there is a theme; this year, it is Black Health and Wellness. Black History Month is an opportunity to explore how history connects us all.