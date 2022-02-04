Tacoma Animal Shelter Receives Grant From PetSmart Charities for Homeless Pets – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Each year, more than 5 million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes across the U.S. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has received a $30,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets in Pierce County for adoption and ensure they are ready to find people to love.

With the help of this grant, the shelter will continue to offer spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, flea treatment, and vaccinations to support its efforts to help more homeless pets find homes.

With thousands of stray animals in the community each year, spay and neuter procedures and other preventative veterinary care will address the root cause of animal overpopulation by preventing unwanted births. Space in shelters will free up for pets in need, saving many more lives.

“This generous grant ensures that hundreds of homeless, injured, and vulnerable animals will find new loving homes in the community,” said Ashley Taulbee, director of development and marketing at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “The support of PetSmart Charities will make a huge impact on our ability to save more lives and reduce pet homelessness in the Pierce County community.”

“Welcoming a pet into your heart and home is a big decision,” said Heidi Fulcher, Adoption Grants Manager at PetSmart Charities. “We want to make certain adoptable animals receive the preventative care they need before making this important transition. It’s our pleasure to continue to support our long-time partners at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County as they make the process as seamless as possible.”