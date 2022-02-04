Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
We didn’t see much change in outbreaks this week, but school outbreaks dropped a bit. Our total school outbreaks were down 4, to 46. And we had 231 related cases, down 10 from last week.
Classroom cases make up a bigger share than last week, and 84% of those happened in elementary schools. Kids 5-11 are by far the least-vaccinated age group in Pierce County. Vaccines remain the best defense we have against COVID-19! The breakdown:
- Classroom: 60%.
- Sports: 20%.
- Other: 19%.
Outbreaks were about the same this week while outbreak cases dropped.
- Businesses and long-term care facilities had 223 outbreaks with 2,865 cases. Outbreaks were the same from last week. Cases associated with outbreaks decreased by 9%.
- We saw 3 more larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.
- Outbreaks in schools dropped slightly this week to 46 with 231 related cases.
Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.
