Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We didn’t see much change in outbreaks this week, but school outbreaks dropped a bit. Our total school outbreaks were down 4, to 46. And we had 231 related cases, down 10 from last week.

Classroom cases make up a bigger share than last week, and 84% of those happened in elementary schools. Kids 5-11 are by far the least-vaccinated age group in Pierce County. Vaccines remain the best defense we have against COVID-19! The breakdown:

Classroom: 60%.

Sports: 20%.

Other: 19%.

Outbreaks were about the same this week while outbreak cases dropped.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 223 outbreaks with 2,865 cases. Outbreaks were the same from last week. Cases associated with outbreaks decreased by 9%.

We saw 3 more larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.

Outbreaks in schools dropped slightly this week to 46 with 231 related cases.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

