Local leader appointed to the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees welcomes Pamela Duncan, a Lakewood resident, to its governing board.

“Leading and supporting the Pierce County Library is both a natural extension of my professional and personal work as well as a passion for me,” said Duncan. “As a community advocate and coalition builder, I am thrilled to support the Library System, which is fundamental to providing the public with access to information and vitally important in a democracy.”

Duncan is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tierra Sólida Enterprises, which is dedicated to building and sustaining businesses and economies and helping people who are economically disadvantaged discover lives that are more purposeful. Trustee Duncan’s career also includes overseeing the renovation and development of buildings and teaching high school and higher education students.

Previously Duncan worked as the president and CEO of the Metropolitan Development Council and the human services manager with the City of Tacoma. Duncan also serves the Washington Low-Income Housing Alliance and serves as the Chair of its Equity and Racial Justice Committee. Trustee Duncan is a tremendous community volunteer and was a long-time tutor with Tacoma Community House’s Read2Me Program and an elementary school volunteer.

“Pam’s commitment to the many challenges in our communities from helping people who are experiencing homelessness to breaking down barriers to racism, make her a perfect fit for the Library’s Board of Trustees,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Her experience in community building and economic development will be assets to our already strong board of trustees.”

The Library System is not a part of Pierce County government. By state law, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier appoints the trustees, and the Pierce County Council ratifies the appointments.

Other members of the Library Board of Trustees include Chair Jamilyn Penn, EdD, Vice Chair Pat Jenkins, Neesha Patel and Abby Sloan. Trustees are non-paid positions.

The five-member board governs the Library’s policy and fiscal direction. Trustees’ responsibilities include: