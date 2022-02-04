Cherry Blossom Tea and Vintage Fashion Show – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Tickets are available for the DuPont Historical Society Cherry Blossom Tea and Vintage Clothing Fashion Show March 5, 2022. All profits from this fundraiser benefits the DuPont Historical Museum: programs, exhibits operating budget and narrow-gauge train. We invite you, age 8 and up, to “Celebrate DuPont Through the Ages and Through the Decades” with Living history performer and musician Karen Haas. We encourage you to wear vintage attire and most fun hat. Seating is limited with tickets sold in advance. $30. Per person or $28 per person when you purchase a table of 8. Because of the Covid situation, masks will be required for all participants.

The Cherry Blossom Tea will be held at the Pavilion building, DuPont Home Course, 2300 Golf House Road, DuPont WA. Doors will open at 1:30 with the Tea 2:00 to 4:00, March 5, 2022. Tea & delectable light fare, entertainment, fashion show and raffle will be held. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com. We are pleased and thankful that CalPortland has been our Corporate Sponsor for many years and is with us again in 2022 to Celebrate DuPont!