Send a Valentine to a Shelter Pet – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

We all deserve love, even if we are still searching for our soulmates!

The animals at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County could really use some of that love right now and there’s a super easy way to make them feel special!

From February 1-14, you can say “I Ruff You” or “You’re Purrfect” with a special valentine’s message to one of the shelter’s adoptable animals.

Your message will be shared on the shelter’s social media to over 61,000 followers! This additional exposure will help give them the boost to reach potential adopters and help them find their forever homes faster.

All featured pets are long-time residents of the shelter including Luca, a velvet potato who has been in the shelter’s care for 288 days. And Batman, an independent tuxedo kitty, who arrived 234 days ago.

Your valentine donation will help cover the cost of caring for the shelter’s long-time pets and help the shelter rescue more pets in the year ahead. Valentines can be sent on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/valentine