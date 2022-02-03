Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

As we reported yesterday, we’re starting to see COVID-19 cases drop. The worst COVID-19 outcomes tend to lag case peaks, and that’s what we’re seeing now. We reported 64 deaths from COVID-19 this week. And hospitalizations remain high. Most deaths and hospitalizations are among people who are not vaccinated.

When you get your COVID-19 vaccine, or your booster if you’re already fully vaccinated, you protect yourself from serious illness, winding up in the hospital—and death.

Unvaccinated people in Pierce County are:

3x more likely to be infected.

10x more likely to be hospitalized.

9x more likely to die.

Click on the Breakthrough Cases tab on our dashboard under the Cases heading for more information.

You can also find more breakthrough data by age group on the state’s weekly report, COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths by Vaccination Status. DOH updated the report today.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible for the vaccine. And everyone 12 and older should get a booster dose. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of Jan. 29, 63.3% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 67.8% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,366,400 doses to Pierce County residents and 579,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 13,700 doses.

We administered more than 3,000 first doses.

An average of 2,000 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 24.9%

12-17: 59.1%

18-19: 75.0%

20-34: 70.6%

35-49: 77.1%

50-64: 78.7%

65-79: 83.8%

80 and older: 92.8%

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

