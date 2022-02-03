It is time to return to normal(ish)… It is time to return to Baseball – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

The children of our community have suffered greatly, now our community needs to rally around our youth. The Lakewood Baseball Club has been serving the community since 1991 and strives to instill in our youth the belief in good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty and a sense of teamwork so that they may become strong, healthy, well-adjusted members of the community. To do so, we need volunteers and sponsors to support our program.

Lakewood Baseball Club is a private non-profit organization. We receive no subsidies while providing a much needed activity for our youth. We rely on our low cost fees and community support to provide our program.

LBC currently has opened registration for volunteers. On Friday, it is our intent to open registration for team formation. Check out our website for more information. We will be limiting registration numbers based on the number of volunteers we have on board.

www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org

More information to follow…