Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

As expected, we’re starting to see COVID-19 cases drop. Today’s case rate is higher than what we reported last Tuesday. But the rate peaked late last week and has started to decline this week. Today’s reported 14-day case rate includes a lag, and our more recent data shows cases and case rate will continue to drop.

While we anticipated this good news, we also expected the bad news to follow. We’re reporting 64 deaths from COVID-19 this week. And hospitalizations remain very high. The worst COVID-19 outcomes tend to lag behind the case peaks, and that’s what we’re seeing now.

National, state and local data shows you are less likely to die or be hospitalized from COVID-19 if you’re fully vaccinated and boosted. Make sure you’re up to date on your vaccine. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

On Jan. 31, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 3,718.7 for Jan. 5-18, which is:

6.4% higher than the last 2-week period (date range: Dec. 29-Jan. 11).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 41.1 for Jan. 12-18, which is:

12.6% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Jan. 5-11).

We confirmed 5,137 cases of COVID-19 for Jan. 23-29 and 64 new deaths:

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Lake Tapps/Sumner.

A man in his 60s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 50s from Tacoma.

A man in his 40s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from Graham.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 40s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A woman in her 70s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 50s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 50s from Spanaway.

A man in his 70s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 100s from Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 50s from Spanaway.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from Key Peninsula.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 50s from Parkland.

A woman in her 60s from Bonney Lake.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Graham.

A woman in her 40s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Parkland.

A woman in her 90s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 40s from Parkland.

A man in his 60s from Lake Tapps/Sumner.

A man in his 80s from Puyallup.

A man in his 60s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 40s from Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from Southwest Pierce County.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 70s from Puyallup.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 50s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 20s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Lake Tapps/Sumner.

A woman in her 70s from Parkland.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Parkland.

A man in his 50s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 70s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 30s from Spanaway.

A man in his 20s from Puyallup.

A man in his 60s from Frederickson.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 50s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 30s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Southwest Pierce County.

A woman in her 80s from Southwest Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 70s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 70s from Key Peninsula.

A man in his 80s from Spanaway.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 165,148 cases and 1,126 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Jan. 22 is 734.

In the last 2 weeks:

29.1% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.1% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

23.7% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

23.0% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

