On Feb. 2 in 1880 – The Suburban Times

On Feb. 2 in 1880 February 2, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Job Carr Cabin Museum social media post. On Feb. 2, 1880 New Tacoma was officially recognized by Pierce County. #OnThisDay in 1880 the town of New Tacoma was officially recognized by @PierceCo, representing the area we now know as Downtown Tacoma. New Tacoma merged with Tacoma City (Old Town) in 1884 to become the @CityOfTacoma.1880s photo of New Tacoma from @LibraryCongress. pic.twitter.com/tWdAK9WQqd— Job Carr Cabin Museum (@JobCarrCabin) February 2, 2022
