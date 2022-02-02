On Feb. 2 in 1880 – The Suburban Times

#OnThisDay in 1880 the town of New Tacoma was officially recognized by @PierceCo, representing the area we now know as Downtown Tacoma. New Tacoma merged with Tacoma City (Old Town) in 1884 to become the @CityOfTacoma.



1880s photo of New Tacoma from @LibraryCongress. pic.twitter.com/tWdAK9WQqd