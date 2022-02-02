 Obituary Notices – February 2, 2022 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – February 2, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeMichael Harry Ruvo, Jr.; Anthony Elsworth Dearinger; Semen Ivanovich Burdeynyy; Philip Danforth Ocken; Katherine Anne Gleason.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Gary Ernest Megazzini.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Kathy Sue Fischer; Mary L. Garcia.

Powers Funeral Home: Richard Steven Zevenbergen.

Gaffney Funeral Home: Carol Ann Merkle.

Week’s Dryer MortuaryEvelyn Leona (Anderson) Dykstra.

Scott Funeral Home: Woodrow “Woody” Jones Jr.

