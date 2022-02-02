Obituary Notices – February 2, 2022 – The Suburban Times

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Michael Harry Ruvo, Jr.; Anthony Elsworth Dearinger; Semen Ivanovich Burdeynyy; Philip Danforth Ocken; Katherine Anne Gleason.
Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Gary Ernest Megazzini.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Kathy Sue Fischer; Mary L. Garcia.
Powers Funeral Home: Richard Steven Zevenbergen.
Gaffney Funeral Home: Carol Ann Merkle.
Week’s Dryer Mortuary: Evelyn Leona (Anderson) Dykstra.
Scott Funeral Home: Woodrow “Woody” Jones Jr.
