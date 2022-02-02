Hidden Hero: Moe’Neyah Holland  – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

As the executive director of Teens in Tacoma, Moe’Neyah Holland strives to improve her community by highlighting the artistic potential of Tacoma’s teenagers.

She attended Curtis High School and now studies art history at the University of Washington in Seattle. Her overarching goal is to change museum curation methods through a focus on Black artists, hoping to spark reform within contemporary art museums.

In addition to her work with Teens in Tacoma, Moe’Neyah also serves as the Director of Race Relations on the Youth Education Board and is a member of Girls with a Vision.

Feature adapted from tribute displayed at the Tacoma Art Museum.

About Hidden Heroes

The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor pioneers in the overlapping Clover Park School District and local Black communities. Hidden Heroes is an initiative that highlights and celebrates the many contributions of Black students, staff and community leaders within the Lakewood area during the weeks of Black History Month.

We invite recipients to share this with others in hopes that it sparks dialogue around the important roles those of the Black diaspora have and continue to play in shaping our country and community.

To learn about other hidden heroes, visit the Lakewood Pierce County Library and explore the Black History Month display, or find books, movies and more online any time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.