Get the skills to get a new job with services from the Pierce County Library System – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System’s Job + Business Center services help people develop technology skills, gain digital literacy, and improve their job and career choices.

“The Library had everything I needed for my job search,” said Marcia Montenegro, a person who used the University Place Pierce County Library’s Job + Business Center services to help find her current job. “I could use the computer to search for jobs, and even print out my resume for interviews. Everything I needed to find a new job was at the Library!”

Montenegro originally started visiting the University Place Library to check out books to study English after moving to Pierce County from Puerto Rico in August 2021. Ultimately, Montenegro landed a job at Happy Duo Café, down the street from where her job search began at the University Place Library.

This year, the Library is offering a new resource—Northstar Digital Literacy—a simple, self-paced learning platform to introduce or bolster the skills needed when applying for jobs, going back to school, or searching for credible information. People can learn computer and internet basics including Microsoft Word and Excel, social media and much more.

With everyday tasks relying more and more on evolving technology, people of all ages need to know how to navigate safely in today’s online world. Now, more than ever, people need free, high quality, easy-to-use ways to know how to participate personally and professionally online.

The Library offers technology certifications in more than 30 programs, including expert level certifications, as well as Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS), IT Specialist, Adobe, QuickBooks

and more.

The Library System also offers online resume templates to build a solid, standout resume as well as live interview help from professional career coaches.

“We know people have been leaving their jobs at a rapid pace, and many of those folks need new skills to get their next job or change careers,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The Library’s resources can give job seekers tech skills as well as online resume help and interview coaches.”

An individual would pay hundreds of dollars to purchase these valuable career resources and services and Pierce County residents can unlock them all free with a Pierce County Library card. For any of the Job + Business Center services a person needs a Pierce County Library card, computer and internet access. To get started visit jbc.pcls.us.