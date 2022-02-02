Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash Raises $5,000 for Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation – The Suburban Times

Last month a team from Classy Chassis Car Wash and Classic Coffee was able to meet with representatives of Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation to present the donation from their 2021 Haunted Car Wash event.

Corey Campbell, Classy Chassis and Classic Coffee President, was thrilled to find that 2021 event was even more successful than the previous year’s: a total of $5,000 was raised to donate to the foundation!

This terrific result is largely due to the incredible amount of community involvement in the event. For the second year in a row, cars were lined up for blocks to attend – filled with young and old, many in costumes and with faces painted, waving and taking pics – all there to have a fun time, get their car clean and shiny, and to help raise the funds for an important cause. Classy Chassis Car Wash would like to extend their appreciation to all that showed up to support the event, and is looking forward to doing it again next Halloween season.

