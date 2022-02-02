 2022 Ron Lucas Classic Golf Tournament – The Suburban Times

2022 Ron Lucas Classic Golf Tournament

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association presents the 2022 Ton Lucas Classic Golf Tournament on May 14, 2022. The 9-hole scramble will take place at the Meadow Park Golf Course.

Register and pay online by May 11 at tinyurl.com/shmagolf

Cost

  • $50 – Individuals
  • $180 – Foursome

Prizes

  • Winning Men, Women, and Mixed Teams
  • Longest Drive (Men and Women)
  • Closest to the Pin (Men and Women)
  • Straightest Drive
  • Junior Division Categories
  • Raffle Items
  • Hole in One – $10,000

