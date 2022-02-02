2022 Ron Lucas Classic Golf Tournament – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.
The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association presents the 2022 Ton Lucas Classic Golf Tournament on May 14, 2022. The 9-hole scramble will take place at the Meadow Park Golf Course.
Register and pay online by May 11 at tinyurl.com/shmagolf
Cost
- $50 – Individuals
- $180 – Foursome
Prizes
- Winning Men, Women, and Mixed Teams
- Longest Drive (Men and Women)
- Closest to the Pin (Men and Women)
- Straightest Drive
- Junior Division Categories
- Raffle Items
- Hole in One – $10,000
