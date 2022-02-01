Sidewalk and parking lot detours in Puyallup – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.
Temporary sidewalk closures on 5th Street, West Main, and Stewart Ave, and change to vehicle driveways at Puyallup Station parking lots on West Main and West Stewart. These closures will allow for sidewalk and curb improvements.
When
- Starting as early as Tuesday, Feb. 1.
- 5th Street sidewalk closure is expected to last until early April.
- West Main and Stewart detours are expected to last approximately two weeks.
- Detours will be in place 24 hours/day.
Where
- 5th Street NW: east sidewalk will be closed between the railroad tracks and Vancouver Door entrance.
- West Main: parking lot entrances will change to one-way. Sidewalk on north side of West Main will be closed between 4th Street SW and 2nd Street SW (adjacent to Sound Transit parking lot).
- West Stewart: south sidewalk will be closed adjacent to Sound Transit parking lot. Parking lot driveways will be reconfigured – west driveway temporarily closed; center driveway enter-only; eastern driveway exit-only.
