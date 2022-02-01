Sidewalk and parking lot detours in Puyallup – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Temporary sidewalk closures on 5th Street, West Main, and Stewart Ave, and change to vehicle driveways at Puyallup Station parking lots on West Main and West Stewart. These closures will allow for sidewalk and curb improvements.

When

Starting as early as Tuesday, Feb. 1.

5th Street sidewalk closure is expected to last until early April.

West Main and Stewart detours are expected to last approximately two weeks.

Detours will be in place 24 hours/day.

Where