Curb and gutter work moves along Martin Luther King Jr. Way – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews completed the curb and gutter work on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 14th St. to S. 16th St., and will continue the curb and gutter work on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St. this week. Two-way traffic will be maintained on MLK Jr. Way for this work. However, MLK Jr. Way will close in both directions between S. 9th St. and S. 8th St. to test the traction power substation on Feb 3 and 4. Crews continue working on the St. Joseph Station and installing pavement on MLK Jr. Way as well as on S. 18th St. and S. 17th St. east of MLK Jr. Way. MLK Jr. Way is closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St. Please follow the detour on S. J St. – thank you.

Crews continue building the Tacoma General Station and the curb and gutter work on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue or south from Division Ave. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

In the Stadium District, crews continue installing curb and gutter on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. Two-way traffic is maintained on Division Ave. In addition, crews are installing signals at the MLK Jr. Way/Division Ave intersection as well as overhead wires on N. 1st St. and in the Stadium curve at night. A lane may close on N. 1st St. and in the Stadium curve at night. Crews will install concrete for the traction power substation on N. 2nd St., as soon as Feb. 3 for about one week.

Crews will be painting and installing electrical equipment at stations and testing the traction power substations along the route. In addition, crews will install fiber optic wires underground along the existing Tacoma Link route at night.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, N. 2nd Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 17th Street, and S. 18th Street

When

Week of January 31

Where

Stadium Way from Tacoma Avenue to traction power substation – southbound lane closure at night.

N. 1st Street from Yakima Ave to the crosswalk – street closure at night.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave – traffic restrictions.

N. 2nd Street from N. I Street to the alley – eastbound closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. – northbound lane closure to thru-traffic. Access open to Emergency Department, hospitals and medical facilities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 8th St. – street closure on Feb 3 and 4.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St. – traffic restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St. – northbound lane closure.

S. 7 th Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way west to the alley – street closure.

Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way west to the alley – street closure. S. 17th St. east of MLK Jr. Way for about a half block – street closure.

S. 18th St. east of MLK Jr. Way for about a half block – street closure.

More