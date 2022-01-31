East 64th Street Phase 2 Project Update Virtual Meeting on February 10 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma is holding an East 64th Street Phase 2 Project Update Meeting on Thursday, February 10, from noon – 1 PM via Zoom webinar.

Staff from the City’s Public Works Department and Tacoma Public Utilities will present information on Phase 2 improvements that focus on East 64th Street from East McKinley Avenue to Portland Avenue East. This phase will replace pavement, upgrade curb ramps to meet ADA requirements, install traffic signal upgrades, and install bike facilities connecting Pacific Avenue to Portland Avenue East.

City and project staff will be available at the virtual meeting to answer questions. To send questions before the virtual meeting or for more information, contact Project Manager Chris Storey at cstorey@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 573-2484.

To find out more about this project and to register for the virtual project update meeting, visit cityoftacoma.org/East64thStreet.