Did you hear an explosion in Puyallup on Jan. 31 between 4:30-5pm? – The Suburban Times

Did you hear an explosion in Puyallup on Jan. 31 between 4:30-5pm?

Puyallup Police social media post.

On Monday, January 31, 2022, at approximately 11:30 am, members of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Bomb Squad and Puyallup Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of W. Pioneer to assist in the disposal of “Railroad Torpedo Explosives”. The items have been stored in a garage on the property for many years. Today the homeowner called for assistance removing the items from the property.

A railroad torpedo is one of the oldest safety devices used by railroad companies. It is a small dynamite charge that’s wrapped in paper, with lead straps to hold it on a rail. When a locomotive’s wheel comes in contact with it, the weight of the engine sets off the charge and makes a loud sound that warns the engineer.

A one-block radius between West Main, 7th St SW, 8th St SW, and West Pioneer was blocked off and evacuated. A one and one-half mile radius reverse 911 call was made advising local residents of the potential for a loud explosion sound. Between 4:30 pm and 5 pm, Jan. 31, PCSD Bomb Squad used a controlled counter explosive to make the railroad torpedo explosive safe. These items are being rendered safe on-site due to the movement instability of the explosive.

