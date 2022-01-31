Call to Artists: Designs Sought for Signal Cabinet Wrap Art – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup seeks artists to propose an original design for reproduction and installation on signal cabinets. The wraps will deter graffiti and add visual interest and beauty to our shared streetscapes.

Compensation: $500 per selected design

Eligibility:

Applicants must reside in the Puyallup School District

Applicants cannot be a member of the Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission or employed by the City of Puyallup

Each approved final design will be compensated at the rate of $500 for an original design, and include all necessary licensing rights.

Suggested themes may be given preference in the selection process. These are: Puyallup’s cultural and agricultural heritages; Bee City; the Puyallup River; our historic downtown; student life (school, sports); the Fair; the farmers market; and service clubs. Designs must be appropriate for public display.

In 2022, wraps will be installed at the following locations:

Southeast corner of Meridian and the bypass/3rd St NE Southwest corner of Meridian and 15th Ave SW Southeast corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE Along 5th St SE next to Bradley Lake Park at 31st

Submitted design proposals will be reviewed by the Arts & Culture Commission, which may suggest revisions to any proposal. The Commission will select up to four designs for production and installation in 2022. Designs not selected will remain eligible for future phases of this project.

Contact: Brenda Fritsvold at brenda@puyallupwa.gov or 253-841-5480

SUBMISSION MATERIALS

Applicant’s name, address, email and phone number

Signed declaration that the applicant currently resides in the Puyallup School District

Up to three proposed designs, submitted as high resolution JPEG files*

*see here for examples and specs that will be required for the final selected designs

Deadline: 11:59 pm on April 3, 2022