Steilacoom High School to Offer AP Capstone Diploma Program – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District announcement.

Steilacoom Historical School District is pleased to announce that Steilacoom High School is one of approximately 2,000 schools worldwide to implement the AP Capstone Diploma™ program―an innovative program that encourages students to develop skills for college and career success, including critical thinking, research, collaboration, and communication. The program consists of two yearlong courses taken in sequence: AP® Seminar and AP Research.

Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on 4 additional AP Exams of their choosing earn the AP Capstone Diploma. This signifies outstanding academic achievement and attainment of college-level academic and research skills. Students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research (and not on 4 additional AP Exams) earn the AP Seminar and Research Certificate™.

Steilacoom High School will start offering AP Seminar in the fall of 2022.

“We are thrilled to be selected to offer the AP Capstone program, which aligns with our district’s commitment to offering rigorous coursework with a strong emphasis on critical thinking skills. Steilacoom High School is proud of its comprehensive Advanced Placement program that meets the needs of our learners,” said Steilacoom High School Principal Mike Miller.

In AP Seminar, typically taken in 10th or 11th grade, students choose real-world topics and evaluate them from multiple perspectives. Students identify credibility and bias in sources and develop arguments in support of a recommendation.

In the subsequent AP Research course, students design and execute a college-level research project on a topic of personal interest. Students receive firsthand experience in writing a research question, executing an appropriate method, analyzing data, presenting their results, and defending their findings.

Both AP Capstone™ courses are project based, and students are required to deliver written arguments, collaborate in teams, and deliver professional multimedia presentations as part of their AP Exams.

“The AP Capstone courses enable students to explore real-world issues in great depth through research and collaboration,”said Rushi Sheth, executive director of the AP Capstone Diploma program. He adds, “This provides terrific opportunities for students to write and present their work effectively, both individually and in teams—the very skills professors and employers are demanding.”

In partnership with the higher education community, College Board developed AP Capstone so students can practice and master skills that serve them well in college and career.

“We’re excited more schools are offering the AP Capstone Diploma program,” said Kedra Ishop, Vice President for Enrollment Management at the University of Southern California. “We believe the research, collaboration, and presentation skills taught in the two courses will be valuable to students throughout their academic and professional careers.”

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.