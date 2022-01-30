Health Department Issues a Sewage Spill Advisory for Thea Foss Waterway – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Because of a failed pump, sewage has discharged into the Thea Foss Waterway. People and pets should avoid the water and not swim, wade, or fish until further notice in this area.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend you shower after water contact and wash your hands before you eat if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

For more information visit tpchd.org/advisories.