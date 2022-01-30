February is a Short Month to Earn Honors, Awards, and Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

We are often surprised by what others say and do when given the resources to make their life more enjoyable, satisfying and happy.

The Funding College Project was founded on the belief that if folks knew where the resources were they would find a way to get them.

The Funding College Project started in the early 70s as part of an effort of the Tacoma Urban League and has continued since then in one form or another, in colleges, schools, Superior Court, city, county and federal governmental programs – we’ve always tried to maintain

a low profile. We operate the Project mostly in print and we have a large following through 10 portals on the internet and using media organizations, print, radio and electronic means for our publications.

We do most things differently…

Our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience which may be 4 years of age or older and offer a look ahead for some and a reminder to others.

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards.

As an OPEN PLATFORM, we invite and encourage others to share their offers or information. Because The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids does not require registration and does not collect personally identifiable information from children under age 13, we are able to include a comprehensive list of awards available to students under age 13 and in grades 8 and below.

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice.

Note: We have identified where you may find additional information Awards, Honors & Scholarships, a current listing of these can be located online at: www.educatingouryouth.org

Education in which we believe, is a basic human right, and it is central to unlocking human capabilities. It also has tremendous instrumental value. Education raises human value, income, productivity, employability, and economic growth. But its benefits go far beyond these monetary gains: education also makes people feel healthier and gives them more control over their lives.

It generates trust, boosts social understanding, creates institutions that promote inclusion and shared prosperity.

We work with participants 4 years of age and to Adulthood, our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience and offer a look ahead for some and a reminder to others.

It is with the assistance of our efforts and those of our partners that this information is shared with you. It’s FREE – We are trying to spread the word about Honors, Awards and Scholarships to as many people as can be reached, please share this information widely. To go direct to the source: www.educatingouryouth.org

We produce and have material published pretty often (our work can be found at thesubtimes.com/ – Search – Perry L. Newell or Funding College Project) however, we have folks in some countries asking for it all the time.

Prizes: A small committee (Ready Washington’s communications team and 2-3 other members) will select 2 winners each quarter (in October, January, and April of the 2021-22 school year) to receive a $100 gift card.

READY WA 2021-22 POSTER: “CREATE YOUR FUTURE” VIDEO CONTEST – Washington public middle school and high school students (grades 6-12) – Prizes will be awarded in November 2021, February 2022, and May 2022. Videos will be accepted on a rolling basis. The new video contest invites WA middle school & high school students to tell us about one resource they learned about from our new poster & resources page and how it will help them achieve their goals. Link: readywa.org/resource/create-your-future/

Announcing $30,000 Scholarships for College Students Who Want to Make a Difference – Deadline for receipt of nominations: February 1, 2022. Harry S. Truman Scholarship – Sponsor: The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation – Amount: Up to $30,000 – Closing Date: February 1, 20212 – Description: Scholars program is open to full-time junior-level students at four-year institutions pursuing a bachelor’s degree during the 2020-2021 academic year. Applicant must have an extensive record of public and community service and is committed to a career in government or elsewhere in public service. Link: www.truman.gov/2021-2022-bulletin-information

Is there a community foundation in your area from which you can apply for an award?

The San Antonio Area Foundation has more than 100 scholarship funds available for graduating high school students and current college students. Each fund has its own criteria based on the fund advisor’s interest.

San Antonio Area Foundation Scholarships – Common Application – Sponsor: San Antonio Area Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Dates: Vary – Description: Applicant must be from the greater San Antonio (Texas) area. There are multiple scholarships available with different requirements.

Link: saafdn.org/students/scholarships/

The national deadlines for the 2022 Boren Awards are: Boren Fellowships: January 26, 2022 at 5:00 pm EST – Boren Scholarships: February 2, 2022 at 5:00 pm. Boren Scholarship – Sponsor: Boren Awards for International Study – Amount: Up to $25,000 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. undergraduate students to study less commonly taught languages in world regions critical to U.S. interests, and underrepresented in study abroad, including Africa, Asian, Central and Eastern Europe, Eurasia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Link: www.borenawards.org/

The San Diego Foundation finds ways to increase educational opportunity and attainment for local students, particularly from underserved communities. The Community Scholars Initiative helps hundreds more low-income and first-generation students prepare for, pay for and persist through college. Scholarships are available: Graduating high school seniors, undergraduates, graduate, medical and professional school students and adult re-entry students who are attending community colleges, four-year universities, career/technical schools, teaching credential programs and graduate, medical or professional schools in the United States. Link: www.sdfoundation.org/students/community-scholarship-program/

Deadline to apply: February 2, 2022 3:00 pm CT. Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Northwestern Mutual – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: February 4, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate students who are siblings of individuals who are in current treatment, have survived or passed away from pediatric childhood cancer. Link: learnmore.scholarsapply.org/nmsibling/

Ascend Educational Fund awards scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $20,000 to immigrant students and children of immigrants who are graduating from a New York City high school to attend public or private colleges and universities, regardless of ethnicity, national origin, or immigration status. February 4, 2022 – Online scholarship application closes. AEF Scholarship – Sponsor: Ascend Educational Foundation – Amount: Up to $20,000 – Closing Date: February 4, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to immigrant students and children of immigrants who are graduating from a New York City high school, regardless of ethnicity, national origin, or immigration status. Link: ascendfundny.org/scholarship/

AMS Freshman Undergraduate Scholarships – Applications are due on 4 February 2022. AMS Freshman Undergraduate Scholarships – Sponsor: American Meteorological Society – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: February 4, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students entering their freshman year of college in the fall and must be planning to pursue a degree in the atmospheric or related oceanic or hydrologic sciences. Link: www.ametsoc.org/ams/index.cfm/information-for/students/ams-scholarships-and-fellowships/ams-freshman-undergraduate-scholarship/

BMI Student Composer Awards – Sponsor: BMI Foundation, Inc. – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: UNK – Several Award Programs – Description: Award is open to citizens of a country in the Western Hemisphere who is engaged in the study of music with a recognized and established teacher (other than a relative). Applicant must have been born on after February 2, 1992. Applicant must submit one composition. Link: bmifoundation.org/programs/info/bmi_student_composer_awards

High West Energy offers scholarships to Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska high school seniors or recent graduates who have a parent or legal guardian who is a co-op member. High West Energy is providing 10 $1,000 scholarships and 10 $500 scholarships. High West Energy Scholarships – Sponsor: High West Energy – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: February 11, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska high school seniors and recent graduates who have a parent or legal guardian who is a co-op member. Link: www.highwestenergy.coop/about-my-co-op/

The student’s portion of the application must be submitted by Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:59 pm.

IACAC Scholarship – Sponsor: Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: January 28, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors from an IACAC member high school (Illinois) with a GPA of at least 3.0. Applicant must be planning to enroll as a full-time college freshmen at a post-secondary institution (preferably at an IACAC member institution).

Link: www.iacac.org/scholarship/

Application deadline is February 7, 2022. Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarships – Sponsor: Jimmy Rane Foundation – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: February 7, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to high school seniors and current college freshmen and sophomores who are no older than 20 years of age as of August 1, 2021. Applicant must reside in one of the following states or the District of Columbia: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia. Students will be selected based on academic excellence, community involvement, leadership skills, awards and honors, and financial need. Link: www.jimmyranefoundation.org/scholarship-about

The CareerOneStop website has a wealth of needed tools for information about jobs, training and career resources. You are limited only by your imagination. Link: www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/toolkit.aspx

The Kennedy-King Memorial Scholarship Fund each spring awards a number of two-year scholarships of $6,000 per year to students who transfer in the fall or spring following the award from Contra Costa County community colleges to junior standing in four-year accredited institutions. Kennedy-King Memorial Scholarship – Sponsor: Kennedy-King Memorial Scholarship Fund – Amount: $6,000 – Closing Date: February 4, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who will transfer in the fall or spring following the award from a Contra Costa County (California) college to junior standing at a four-year accredited institution. Applicant must belong to a minority group under-represented in the California College and University system (African-American, Americans (North, Central, or South) derived from Spanish-speaking cultures, Native American, or Pacific Islander. Link: kennedyking.org/undergraduate-application

Legacy Awards Contest – Sponsor: Elks National Foundation – Amount: $4,000 – Closing Date: February 7, 2022 – Description: Award is open to high school seniors who are children, step-children, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, or legal wards of a living Elk. Link: www.elks.org/scholars/news.cfm?StoryID=128612

February 4, 2022 – GFWC Success for Survivors Scholarship Application Deadline. Success for Survivors Scholarship – Sponsor: General Federation of Women’s Clubs – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: February 4, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled or planning to enroll at an accredited public or private post-secondary or vocational institution who has survived intimate partner abuse. Link: www.gfwc.org/what-we-do/success-survivors/

Submission Deadline: 6 February 2022. Harriet Evelyn Wallace Scholarship – Sponsor: American Geosciences Institute – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: February 6, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to women pursuing a master’s or Doctoral degree in the geosciences. Link: www.americangeosciences.org/scholarships/wallacescholarship/

Application deadline for the 2022 program is Monday, February 14, 2022. AMEA Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Alabama Municipal Electric Authority – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: February 14, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors in Alabama whose parent or legal guardian receives electric service from an AMEA Member utility. Applicant must be planning to attend a four-year college/university, community, or vocational/trade school within the state of Alabama. Link: www.amea.com/scholarship/

What is ExploraVision?

The ExploraVision competition for K-12 students engages the next generation in real world problem solving with a strong emphasis on STEM. ExploraVision challenges students envision and communicate new technology 10 or more years in the future through collaborative brainstorming and research of current science and technology.

ExploraVision is a science competition that goes beyond the typical student science competition and into what it takes to bring ideas to reality. A teacher will sponsor and lead his/her students as they work in groups of 2 – 4 to simulate real research and development. A teacher will guide his or her students as they pick a current technology, research it, envision what it might look like in 10 or more years, and describe the development steps, pros & cons, and obstacles. Past winners have envisioned technologies ranging from a hand-held food allergen detector to a new device to help people who have lost limbs regain movement in real time. Link: www.exploravision.org/

The Washington State Legislature Civic Education Programs – The Legislative Session is upon us offering several opportunities for students to obtain a closer look into the working of state government and a chance to learn about it or place their mark on those high ranking developments. The Washington State Legislature Civic Education can be you avenue for honors, awards and scholarships. Link: leg.wa.gov/civiced/Pages/default.aspx

Dr. Michael and Mrs. Kay Wilcox Education Fund Scholarship – Sponsor: Dr. Michael and Mrs. Wilcox Education Fund – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: February 10, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and graduates from a Minnesota high school or a bordering community in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, or Wisconsin within 25 miles of the Minnesota border. Applicant must plan to enroll in a full-time approved primary health care related undergraduate study in Minnesota. Link: learnmore.scholarsapply.org/wilcox/

A large number of Scholarships are listed… Eugene C. Figg, Jr. Civil Engineering Scholarship – Sponsor: American Society of Civil Engineers – Amount: Varies – Description: Scholarship is open to currently enrolled junior or senior civil engineering students at an ABET-accredited program who are U.S. citizens. Link: www.asce.org/career-growth/awards-and-honors/scholarships

Texting and Driving Prevention Scholarship – Sponsor: Hodge & Langley Law Firm – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: February 10, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students accepted to or currently enrolled in an accredited community college, undergraduate, or graduate program in the United States. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to distracted driving. Link: www.hodgelawfirm.com/scholarship

Applications will be available from December 1, 2021 with a deadline of January 12, 2022. Wischer Scholarship – Sponsor: Frost Bank Trustee – Amount: Up to $11,000 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who will be an undergraduate or graduate students in Fall 2021 who is a legal resident. Applicant must be of good character and preference will be given to “applicants who are Christians and attend church regularly.” Link: www.frostbank.com/scholarships/wischer

Spark grants are micro-grants to individuals designed to bring people-powered ideas and dreams to life in Pierce County, sparking positive social and neighborhood change through the efforts of grass-roots leadership. With a maximum award of $1,500 Spark Grants are intended to create community through projects that bring diverse people together. Spark grants began as a follow up to GTCF’s Be the Spark event in 2011, which included an inspirational visit to Tacoma by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and world-renowned activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu. More than 15,000 people attended the Be the Spark event at the Tacoma Dome. Link: www.gtcf.org/initiatives/spark-grants/

The Robert E. Applebaum Scholarship Fund – Deadline to apply: February 10, 2022 3:00 pm CT. Robert E. Applebaum Scholarship – Sponsor: Saint Paul Foundation – Amount: Up to $12,500 – Closing Date: February 10, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to college graduates pursuing an advanced graduate degree or certificate and juniors and seniors in college working towards a bachelor’s degree. Applicant must be attending an institution in Minnesota and have at least a 3.0 GPA. LINK: learnmore.scholarsapply.org/applebaum/

The Washington Opportunity Scholarship 2022 Baccalaureate Scholarship will open on January 5, 2022.

Winter 2022 Career and Technical Scholarship recipients have been selected! More Washington residents are now eligible for the Career and Technical Scholarship. The Graduate Scholarship (GRD) supports Washington students pursuing advanced health care degrees to become Nurse Practitioners. Washington State Opportunity Scholarship – Sponsor: Washington State Opportunity Scholarship – Amount: Varies – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who are Washington state residents and will be pursuing an eligible high-demand major in science, technology engineering, math, or health care. Link: www.waopportunityscholarship.org/students/applicants/

A large number of Scholarships are listed… AMS Minority Scholarships – Sponsor: American Meteorological Society – Amount: Up to $6,000 – Closing Date: February 4, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to minority students who will be entering their freshman year of college in the fall of 2021 and are planning to pursue careers in the atmospheric or related oceanic and hydrologic sciences. Link: www.ametsoc.org/ams/index.cfm/information-for/students/ams-scholarships-and-fellowships/ams-minority-scholarships/

Washington State Arts Commission – This December, the Grants to Organizations program awarded over $585,000 in pandemic relief to 227 arts organizations through the ReStart Washington grant. ReStart funds reached 28 counties across the state. These funds will help the creative sector stabilize operations, keep staff, boost hiring and rehiring, and relaunch public programs. The next round of the ReStart grant will launch in February 2022. Guidelines and application materials will be announced at the end of January 2022. Funds will be given out in July 2022. Congratulations to all awardees of the ReStart Washington grant!

👉🏽 Learn more about Grants to Organizations: Link: www.arts.wa.gov/grants-to-organizations/

Ocean Awareness Contest – Middle & High School – The Ocean Awareness Contest is an opportunity for young people to learn about ocean issues through art-making and creative communication. Young people can become advocates for environmental action while exploring their own relationships with our world. There are many options as far as art genres, including visual art, film, music, poetry, prose, and interactive multimedia. In other words, this contest has you covered as far as art preference. The only thing you need to do is put your creativity to good use! Link: bowseat.org/programs/ocean-awareness-contest/contest-overview/

College Success Foundation – District Columbia – Summer Session Scholarship Award. The Summer Session Scholarship Award is designed for CSF-DC Scholars who are currently in college and interested in attending summer session. CSF-DC has created the following policy to award scholarship funding for summer sessions. Scholarship funding for summer study is not guaranteed and will be allocated at the discretion of College Success Foundation-DC and in compliance with the policy and procedure listed. All students requesting funding for summer session must complete the Summer Session Scholarship Award Application (SSSAA). Link: www.collegesuccessfoundation.org/scholarship/summer-session-scholarship-award/

View All Scholarships Available – College Success Foundation – Passport to College scholarship – Foster Youth – The Passport to College scholarship encourages foster youth to prepare for and succeed in college. Eligible foster youth can receive scholarships and other forms of financial aid that will help pay tuition and living expenses for up to five years of college. Scholars receive guidance from college academic and financial aid counselors, assistance finding housing during school breaks and over the summer, special consideration for the Washington College Grant and State Work Study financial aid programs, and help finding employment. Link: wsac.wa.gov/passport/guide

View All Scholarships Available – College Success Foundation – The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund was started in 1985 by a small group of neighbors in Seattle’s Mount Baker community and is a sponsored activity of the Mount Baker Community Club. The fund was intended to capture the spirit and vision of Martin Luther King, Jr. and to ensure that his dream lives on in all of us. The scholarship is renewable for all four years of college. Students attending four-year colleges will receive $4,000 per year for four years. Students attending two-year colleges will receive $2,000 per year for two years. If they transfer or transition to a four-year college, they will receive $4,000 per year for their final two years. The goal of this scholarship is to help deserving students achieve the dream of a higher education. The scholarship seeks out students who show financial need and academic promise, have overcome obstacles, and who contribute to their community. The scholarship is limited to students from ethnic or racial groups that are underrepresented in higher education. Application closes: January 31, 2022. Link: www.collegesuccessfoundation.org/scholarship/martin-luther-king-jr-scholarship/

View All Scholarships Available – College Success Foundation – The Washington State Governors’ Scholarship for Foster Youth is a scholarship program that helps young men and women from foster care continue their education and earn a college degree. The program is supported by Gov. Jay Inslee, The Honorable Chris Gregoire (former governor), The Honorable Gary Locke (former governor), and other former governors in Washington State. Proceeds from the Governors’ Cup – an annual golf tournament – provide funding for approximately 30-40 new scholars each year who are planning to enroll in a Washington state college or university. Scholarship award amounts range from $2,000 to $4,000 depending on the college of attendance. Selected students can access the annual scholarship for up to five years to complete undergraduate studies. Students must be enrolled full time and maintain satisfactory academic progress in order to renew the scholarship each year. Application closes: January 31, 2022. Link: www.collegesuccessfoundation.org/scholarship/governors-scholarship-for-foster-youth/

View All Scholarships Available – College Success Foundation – The College Bound Scholarship combines with other state financial aid to cover the average tuition (at public rates to eligible Washington state institutions), some fees, and a small book allowance for income-eligible students who sign up no later than eighth grade, work hard in school, remain a good citizen and successfully apply to a higher education institution when they graduate. Link: www.collegesuccessfoundation.org/scholarship/college-bound-scholarship/

View All Scholarships Available – College Success Foundation – Students & Alumni Guide – This is where students and parents can find information about scholarships and supports and where CSF – DC alumni can find a wealth of post-graduation information, from career guidance to mentorship opportunities to graduate education development.

Middle, High School, College and Parents should look… Link: legacy.dccollegesuccessfoundation.org/student-guide

LEWIS-MCCHORD FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP FUND – In the past six years, we have awarded $210,750 to 162 scholarship recipients. These scholarships have given financial support to children and spouses of military service members.

In the past six years, we have awarded $210,750 to 162 scholarship recipients. These scholarships have given financial support to children and spouses of military service members. Link: jblmscholarship.org/

Paradigm Challenge – Deadline: May 01, 2022 – Available to: Students up to the age of 18 – Award Amount: Up to $100,000 – The Paradigm Challenge is open to students up to the age of 18. You may work in a team or alone in creating an original and creative way to help solve real-life problems in homes, schools, communities, and/or around the world. Entries may come in the form of posters, videos, inventions, messages, community events, websites, mobile apps, or anything else that will help save lives. Additionally, you must submit a brief statement of your idea (140 characters or less) to qualify for this award. Details: www.projectparadigm.org

Breakthrough Junior Challenge – Sponsor: Breakthrough Prize Foundation – Amount: Up to $250,000 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Competition is open to students between the ages of 13 and 18 years of age. Applicant must explain a big scientific idea in fundamental physics, life sciences or mathematics with a short video (three minutes maximum). WEBSITE OPENS FOR APPLICATIONS April 1, 2022 Link: breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org/

Search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities.

Look through the whole list of scholarships below, arranged in order of closest deadline… Narrow your list with “Search by keyword.” Enter a keyword about the type of award you’re looking to apply. Use the filters to see only awards for certain award types, and locations. Link: www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

A single approach to obtaining the necessary resources for one’s education is not what we recommend!

We have had the opportunity to test several methods with thousands of individuals each year and have found that a number of ways which enable students to succeed.

Past Presidents’ Legacy Scholarship – Sponsor: National Hydropower Association – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: February 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to college juniors and seniors beginning fall 2022, or graduate students with at least a 3.0 who are pursuing a study that is related to the hydropower industry: Engineering, Sciences (Biology, Fisheries, and Hydrology), communications, or environmental studies. Link: www.hydro.org/awards/past-chairs-legacy-scholarship/

The Connor Group Kids & Community Partners Scholarship – Sponsor: The Connor Group Kids and Community

Amount: Up to $5000 – Closing Date: February 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current college students attending or planning to attend an accredited U.S. college or university. Applicant must have a family income of $75,000 or less. Preference will be given to students who reside in one of the markets in which they operate: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Louisville, Minneapolis, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Tampa. Contact: Scholarship Committee – 10510 Springboro Pike – Miamisburg, OH 45342 – rojohnson@connorgroup.com – 937-434-3095

All applications must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary National Headquarters.*

Continuing Education Scholarship – Sponsor: Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: February 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to VFW Auxiliary members, their spouses, or children to pursue a college degree or a career direction at technical school. Link: vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/continuing-education/

GSF Scholarship – Sponsor: Good Samaritan Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: February 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current Nursing students. Applicant must provide a letter of intent, letter of recommendation, copy of an unofficial transcript, color photo, and a professional resume. Link: www.gsftx.org/scholarships/

H.U. Lee Memorial Foundation Scholarship – Sponsor: H.U. Memorial Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: February 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current college students who have at least a 3.0 GPA and have practiced Taekwondo. Link: www.huleefoundation.org/scholarship/scholarship-application/

HSF General College Scholarships – Sponsor: Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF) – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: February 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students of Hispanic descent who are graduating high school seniors, community colleges students, transfer students, college students, or graduate students. All majors and graduate fields are accepted, but there is an emphasis on STEM majors. Link: www.hsf.net/scholarship

IAA Foundation Scholarship Program – Sponsor: IAA Foundation – Amount: Up to $7,500 – Closing Date: February 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school graduates and graduating high school seniors who are Illinois Farm Bureau members, spouses of a member, or a member’s child. Applicant must be accepted for enrollment or enrolled at an accredited college, university, community college or trade school majoring in agriculture, agribusiness, or a closely related field. Link: iaafoundation.org/our-mission-at-work/student-scholarships/apply-for-college-scholarships/#:

ECO-HERO AWARDS – International awards program for youth ages 8-16 implementing projects that protect and transform the Earth. We are proud to honor the work of young people between the ages of 8 and 16 all over the globe who have done creative environmental projects with a cash prize, certificate of achievement, and public recognition. Link: actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards/

THE PRESIDENT’S ENVIRONMENTAL YOUTH AWARD (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth. The PEYA program promotes awareness of our nation’s natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Link: www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award

KHAN ACADEMY | FREE ONLINE COURSES, LESSONS & PRACTICE – Khan Academy is a non-profit educational organization created in 2008 by Salman Khan with the goal of creating a set of online tools that help educate students. The organization produces short lessons in the form of videos. Its website also includes supplementary practice exercises and materials for educators. All resources are available for free to users of the website. www.khanacademy.org/

WHAT ARE YOUR EDUCATIONAL GOALS? Learn how these students achieved success and you can too!

If there’s scholarship money to be had, you’ll find it here. It doesn’t matter how much scholarship money is available, if you don’t qualify for any of it. Peterson’s scholarship search tool reachessuper hero status with its ability to filter available scholarships by school type, ethnicity, gender, field of study, state of residence, award type, and more! Learn More: www.petersons.com/

5 Steps to a Successful College Scholarship Search

Conduct a Free Scholarship Search Online

This personalized process only takes a couple of minutes and will tailor your scholarship matches to your qualifications. Your profile will determine which scholarships you qualify for and have the potential of winning. Best of all, it’s totally free

Organize your Favorite Scholarships

Use those resources found online and organize all the scholarships you’re matched with. Select you favorites, sort by deadline dates, amounts and more. Review and post comments on specific scholarships and share them with friends. Let Scholarships.com help you check off your application to-do list!

Choose a Method and Order

Decide which scholarships appeal and fit you most. Some could be really easy or fun projects that you can use for school as well. We recommend taking notes on your progress to help keep you organized and inspired

Apply to Scholarships

You can’t win scholarships if you don’t apply. Be proactive and try not to let any of the deadlines pass you by. Most scholarship providers do not accept late scholarship applications. Some organizations provides you obtainable scholarship matches based on your profile, so apply to them!

Repeat – Don’t just apply for one

Applying for scholarships isn’t a one-time thing. In addition to high school students, there are millions of scholarships available for currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students as well. Scholarships are added to our database daily. Continue to update your profile, find new scholarship matches, favorite and apply!

Take Note:

THE COLLEGE BOARD’S SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH! Find scholarships, other financial aid and internships from more than 2,200 programs, totaling nearly $6 billion. Enter as much information as possible to find the most matches. Link: bigfuture.collegeboard.org/scholarship-search

UNIGO – Like Peterson’s, Unigo has plenty to offer beyond just scholarships, including jobs, internships, college profiles and rankings, articles and a textbook store. When it comes to scholarships, the site offers both profile-based matching as well as easy-to-browse categories. Perhaps best of all is its user-friendly interface, which is somewhat reminiscent of a photo-sharing site. Link: www.unigo.com/

Cappex has a large scholarship database and they’re not afraid to brag a bit: “We’ve Got More Than $11 Billion in Scholarships.” Registering can be annoying, but you’ll be glad you took the time to get personalized results. Cappex sets itself apart with its “What Are My Chances” tool, which attempts to calculate the odds that you’ll get into a certain college before you apply. Link: www.cappex.com

College enrollment plummeted during the pandemic. Link: www.npr.org/2021/10/26/1048955023/college-enrollment-down-pandemic-economy

YOUNG SCHOLARS PROGRAM – Offers the most personalized, generous scholarship and educational support to exceptionally promising students from families across the nation who have financial need. Link: www.jkcf.org/

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – An undergraduate scholarship program available to high-achieving high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend the nation’s best four-year colleges and universities. Link: www.jkcf.org/

UNDERGRADUATE TRANSFER SCHOLARSHIP – A highly-selective scholarship for the nation’s top community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees at selective four-year colleges or universities. Link: www.jkcf.org/

Find a clearer path to college, earlier – Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade… Link: www.raise.me/

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $222 million in scholarships to over 2,800 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $115 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. Link:www.jkcf.org/

MALDEF SCHOLARSHIP RESOURCE GUIDE – 2021-2022 – The MALDEF Scholarship Resource Guide is a free, informative resource guide for students, parents, and educators with an extensive list of scholarships, including many that do not inquire about immigration status. Link: www.maldef.org/resources/scholarship-resource-guide-2021-2022/

WASHINGTON STATE SPACE GRANT FOR ENTERING FRESHMEN – Washington NASA State Space Grant Consortium offers educational and research programs related to NASA’s missions on Earth and in space. They also serve as a NASA point of contact for Washington residents. Space Grant programs include college and university scholarships, graduate fellowships, research opportunities, courses, teaching resources, public events and more through a network of affiliate institutions around Washington state. waspacegrant.org/

How do you build Credentials?

Credential Building – Most who award honors and scholarships are looking for individuals who have distinguished themselves by committing to a number of tasks which are beneficial to the national, community, neighborhood or academic interests.

Those interests may be demonstrated by participation in online activity, using media, inspiring others or just showing up! A person who voluntarily undertakes or expresses a willingness to undertake a service is building their Credentials as someone who can be viewed as able to help in solving a problem.

Traditionally speaking, Credential Building can be broadly defined as donating your time or resources – usually to or for a good cause. However, there are many ways you can build Credentials. So many, in fact, that it can be hard to choose how, when and what cause to support with your time and resources. In making that decision, you should follow these simple guidelines and answer the question: what is Credential Building to you?

What are your skills?

When it comes to Credential Building, it’s generally a good idea to play to your strengths. However, also realize that not all activity requires certain skills. Things like volunteering at a food bank or a soup kitchen only require that you are polite, organized and on time. Never underestimate the power of social interaction. Simply having a friendly conversation with someone can brighten their day – and yours too. If you don’t have a specialized skill, there are still many routes you can go. If you are a native English speaker, you can get certified and teach in many countries. If you enjoy spending time with animals, you can build Credentials with a conservation organization. You can also build Credentials in construction even if you have little to no experience. Some Building related organizations, welcome all levels of construction helpers because they have experienced foremen on their teams to help guide and teach as you go.

How much time do you have?

You don’t need a lot of time to make a contribution. Even a few hours after work or school can make a difference. If you are new to the activity, it might be a good idea to try different avenues before committing to something for the long-term. You should also be realistic. If you’re a full-time student or working a full-time job, don’t sign up for something that requires you to be available 5 days a week. Start slow and progress as you get to know your limits and what your schedule can handle. After you find what you like, you can offer serve for a longer time. Various organizations offer day long, week long, month long and sometimes even yearlong opportunities.

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with individuals 4 years of age and older, students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards.

WHAT IS THE FUNDING COLLEGE PROJECT – Our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience and offer a look ahead for some and a reminder to others. We start where they are and test a number of techniques or strategies to assure success for those actively engaged in finding resources for in school and after school expenses.

Your actions will dictate your opportunities!

