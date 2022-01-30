African American Family History Event – A Proud Heritage – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sharann Gilliam, AAFHE Council member.

African American Family History Event – A Proud Heritage is an in-person event is designed specifically for individuals with African American Roots, and will help them navigate their genealogy.

All adults and youth ages 16 and older interested in learning more about Family History are welcome to attend. Classes include the following:

Identifying and preserving photos & recording stories o Freedman Bank Records

Journaling o Setting up a Family Search account, creating a Family Tree & pedigree

Use of the Tacoma Family History Center resources through Family Search

Interviewing & recording relatives o Searching through Pierce County Historical Records

Roots Tech: what it is and how to navigate this FREE event!

A Story Telling contest with prizes! (Registration and guidelines are on the website)

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (9am-2pm) at 1102 S. Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98465. Admission is free and lunch will be provided. Register on the African American Family Heritage Event website.