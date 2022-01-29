Tacoma Youth Symphony Association youth chamber ensembles – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Youth Symphony announcement.

This past Tuesday, January 11, Classical Tuesdays featured chamber ensembles of strings and winds by performers – ages 6 to 21 – who are members of one of the 8 orchestras and programs in the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association. Their performances were impressive and uplifting. Our emcee for the evening, TYSA Music Director Dr. Paul-Elliott Cobbs, introduced the performers and offered an interesting tale or fact about each of the compositions.

Look on January 25, for the video Kris Crews has produced of the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association ensembles on YouTube, Facebook, and our website.

You have another opportunity to enjoy the TYSA chamber ensembles live on January 22 at 7:00pm at Immanuel Presbyterian Church – and there will be twice as many ensembles performing at that performance!