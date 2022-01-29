Pierce County Residents Benefit from Healthy Communities – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

TACOMA, Wash.—When your community is healthy, you have a better chance to be healthy and succeed in life. Healthy communities offer:

Access to safe physical activity and transit.

Access to COVID-19 and other vaccines.

Fresh and healthy foods.

Clean and sustainable environment.

The 2021 Healthy Communities Awards recognize comprehensive plan commitments and innovative pandemic responses to improve the health of residents.

These 6 local jurisdictions and agencies showed leadership to improve community health outcomes:

Fife.

Lakewood.

Pierce County.

Puyallup.

Port of Tacoma and NW Seaport Alliance.

Pierce Transit.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department recognizes these jurisdictions and agencies with 2021 Healthy Community Awards. We will honor these agencies virtually on Feb. 17 at the Pierce County Regional Committee General Assembly. Each recipient made strides to address social, economic, and environmental factors that make people healthy.

“Good health starts where you live, learn, work, and play,” said Amy Pow, principal planner. “A healthy community offers opportunities for everyone, the environment and our economy to thrive,” she said.

Comprehensive plan implementation award-winning projects

Fife Emish Market

Fresh produce in a food desert.

Supports local businesses and apartment residents within walking distance.

Lakewood Comprehensive Plan Energy and Climate Change Chapter

Improves the natural environment.

Reduce impacts on vulnerable populations.

Cooperative agreements with utility providers.

Intermodal and public transportation.

Carbon sinking

Pierce County Sustainability Plan and Infrastructure Enhancement of Community Plans

Walk and Bike.

Tree Canopy.

Better environment.

Improved health.

Innovative pandemic response award-winning projects

Pierce Transit Essential Rides for Essential Workers

On-demand service for essential workers during the pandemic.

Reduced stress.

Port of Tacoma and the NW Seaport Alliance’s Seafarer’s Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccines delivery to visiting mariners.

Improved health.

Reduced stress.

Puyallup Clarks Creek North Park Outdoor Fitness

Enjoy the outdoors, and engage in physical activity during the pandemic.

Improved physical health.

Better social and mental health.

Learn more about healthy communities and community planning at tpchd.org/healthycommunities.

About Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department: Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s mission is to protect and improve the health of all people and places in Pierce County. As part of our mission, the Health Department tackles known and emerging health risks through policy, programs and treatment to protect public health. We are one of only 289 accredited health departments in the country and among 6 in the state to have met or exceeded the Public Health Accreditation Board’s quality standards. Learn more at tpchd.org.