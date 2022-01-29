Business and government to connect at Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Business owners looking to create or expand a revenue stream by working with government are invited to attend the virtual 2022 Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum.

In partnership with Alliance Northwest, the Forum will be held on Thursday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Businesses will learn firsthand how to compete for contracts with local, state, and federal governments. Since 2009, the Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum has offered businesses the opportunity to learn how to compete for contracts with local, state, and federal governments.

In 2022, Pierce County and the City of Lakewood are partnering with Alliance Northwest to bring the Forum back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s virtual event will offer Pierce County firms access to connections with businesses and government agencies, and live and recorded content on the expansive Alliance Northwest agenda for an entire year. Early bird registration is available for $50 per person until Jan. 31, 2022. The registration fee increases to $75 per person on Feb. 1, 2022.

Attendee discounts are available courtesy of Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs and Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Click here for more information and to register for the event.