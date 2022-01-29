Applications for 2022-2023 Tacoma Creates Funding Now Available – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma Creates is now accepting applications for its third year of funding, supporting cultural organizations’ programs and events to be presented between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. Tacoma Creates supports organizations whose primary purpose is to advance and/or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and/or science through two funding categories: Comprehensive Organizational Support and Impact Funding.

Funding is determined through a competitive application process and is intended to help eligible non-profit organizations expand equitable access to public programs, grow educational options for youth, increase opportunities in neighborhoods throughout Tacoma, and build sustainability for continued services.

“The cultural sector continues to be resource valued asset in our community, rising to new challenges and continuing to innovate in their programming,” said Lisa Jaret, Tacoma Creates Program Manager. Sheree Cooks, Chair of the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board, added, “The way that arts, culture, heritage, and science organizations are connecting with community right now is so important; their good work is directly connected to community health.”

Comprehensive Organizational Support Funding

Organizations that apply for Comprehensive Organizational Support funding may request up to 15 percent of their total annual budget, based on the average of their actual income over their last three completed fiscal years, up to a maximum of $400,000. Applicants in this category must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in the City of Tacoma and provide a wide range of ongoing cultural programs, including programming available to the general public, as well as youth education programs. The deadline to apply is 11:59 PM on March 14, 2022.

Impact Funding

Organizations that apply for Impact Funding may request a minimum of $3,000, and up to $50,000 for a single program or multiple programs. Impact Funding can support general public programs and/or youth education programs. Organizations in this category may be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, or may apply with an eligible fiscal sponsor. Business District Associations and Neighborhood Councils recognized by the City of Tacoma, Affiliate Cultural Organizations within a larger non-profit, and organizations that are based in Pierce County but whose primary work happens in Tacoma may also be eligible. The deadline to apply is 11:59 PM on March 28, 2022.

Application Information

Detailed eligibility criteria, program and application guidelines, and access to the online application form are available on the Tacoma Creates website.

Application Support

Prospective applicants for both categories are encouraged to attend free workshops (via Zoom) explaining the application process and how to develop a strong proposal. Registration links and information on how to contact staff directly for application assistance are available online.

In addition to application support available for all applicants, Tacoma Creates is pleased to announce a new partnership with Communities Rise to provide additional application support for organizations that serve communities impacted by systemic oppression and whose annual budgets are $200,000 or less. Organizations that meet these criteria, and the eligibility criteria for Impact Funding, may request up to 2 one-hour sessions with a consultant, at no charge.

About Tacoma Creates

Tacoma Creates is a voter-approved initiative to increase access to arts, culture, heritage, and science experiences by reducing barriers to access and expanding offerings, particularly for underserved youth. During its inaugural funding year, Tacoma Creates funded 57 cultural organizations that created new and innovative ways to provide programming to the community despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic. Learn more about the impacts of the $4.7 million in contracts in the Tacoma Creates 2020-2021 Annual Report.

More information about Tacoma Creates is available at tacomacreates.org.