St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School Open House on Sunday, Jan. 30 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School.

St. Frances Cabrini School students in Lakewood will be involved in special events daily beginning Sunday as part of the nationwide Catholic Schools Week celebration.

School Principal Mrs. Monica Davis said each day will have a different theme locally while also acknowledging the national theme — “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

“We actually begin Catholic Schools Week on Sunday with Mass (at St. Frances Cabrini Church next door),” she said. “We’re going to invite the parish to come over for an open house after Mass to show them what the students are doing here, how we’re celebrating being Catholic, and the notions of how we’ve created a Catholic philosophy here.

Make plans now to attend the Open House on Sunday, January 30 (9-11 am), tour the school, meet the teachers and staff, and see what a wonderful place St. Frances Cabrini School.

St. Frances Cabrini School is located at 5621 108th Street SW, Lakewood, WA and can be reached for more information by calling 253-584-3850 or emailing sfc@cabrinischool.org