Pierce College recognized for excellence in military education – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

In recognition of Pierce College’s dedication and service to the military community, the Council of College and Military Educators (CCME) has named the college the recipient of the 2022 Institution Award. The CCME Institution Award is presented to a higher education institution in recognition of its significant contributions to the cause of military education.

The CCME Awards Committee nominates institutions that are dedicated to supporting quality, voluntary off-duty education to the armed forces.

“We are committed to going above and beyond to serve our military-connected students,” said Pierce College Fort Steilacoom President Julie White, Ph.D. “It is truly an honor to have our dedication recognized at the national level.”

Pierce College will accept this award during the CCME symposium in February. This annual symposium facilitates the networking and interaction of key leadership across organizations in an environment that is focused on enhancing and optimizing voluntary education opportunities for service members and their families.

“The CCME Board is delighted to acknowledge Pierce College’s dedication, leadership and numerous accomplishments in providing quality voluntary off-duty education programs as this year’s CCME Institution Award recipient,” said Desiree Butts, CCME awards chair.

CCME was founded almost 50 years ago to promote, encourage and deliver quality education to service members and their families in all branches of the armed services.