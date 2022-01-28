Board Treasurer, Volunteer Candidates Sought for Center for Arts & Technology in Parkland – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Arivva Center for Arts & Technology.

Arivva Center for Arts and Technology in Parkland, WA is focused on catalytic visual art education and workforce training. The organization is committed to transforming the lives of high school students and young adults in some of Pierce County’s most challenged neighborhoods by connecting them to opportunities and the environment they need to become self-sufficient and build sustainable futures.

Arivva’s Board of Directors is currently recruiting an experienced board member who would also serve as Treasurer. This is an opportunity to fill a meaningful role on an active and collaborative board. The Treasurer role is a volunteer role for someone who can contribute to advisory conversations in regards to accounting and financial management.

The appointment is for a 3-year term with responsibilities including attending monthly board meetings (via Zoom for the foreseeable future), sitting on the Board’s Finance and Executive Committees, and actively contributing to the organization’s vibrancy.

Interested candidates should apply with a letter / e-mail expressing interest. Subject: Arivva Board Treasurer to info@arivva.org.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic changed how we all live, study, work, and play. Yet, it has made the call for Arivva’s work more important than ever. It did not affect our dedication to serving our community. Will you join us? More information about Arivva can be found at www.arivva.org