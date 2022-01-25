Teens called to show creativity in Pierce County Library’s art and writing contest – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System encourages teenagers throughout Pierce County to show their creativity in the Pierce County Library System’s Our Own Expressions Teen Writing & Art Contest, now through Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

“The contest offers a vital opportunity for teens to freely express themselves through their writing and art,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Teens have many evolving and changing thoughts and emotions. The contest is a perfect way to show and say what they are thinking and feeling, and truly harness and empower their voices.”

Teen writers and artists in seventh through 12th grades, who live in or attend school in Pierce County, can participate in the free contest as an individual or as a team in one or all four categories: poetry, short story, photography and drawing.

Students may get entry forms online or at their local Pierce County Library. Teens may also use mobile printing and Library Curbside to download and pick up printed copies of the entry forms. Students may submit entries online, drop off at their local library or send by mail to the Pierce County Library System, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, WA 98446-2215.

Judges will review writing entries based on originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. Judges will review art entries based on composition, evidence of skill commensurate with the age of the artist, creativity and effective use of media. Published authors, professional artists and photographers select the final winning pieces.

The Library System will announce all of the winning entries in a special publication and distribute copies throughout Pierce County Libraries and to the winning students’ schools. The Pierce County Library Foundation will award cash prizes of $50 to $100 to winners in three age groups: seventh and eighth grade, ninth and 10th grade, and 11th and 12th grade in all four categories.

The Library System plans to showcase contest winners at an awards ceremony in May 2022.

Visit expressions.pcls.us for more information about the Our Own Expressions contest.