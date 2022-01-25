Pierce College Puyallup President Darrell Cain named interim president at Everett Community College – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

After three and a half years of dedicated service as president of Pierce College Puyallup, Darrell Cain, Ph.D., will soon begin a new chapter as interim president of Everett Community College. The Everett Community College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to offer Cain the interim presidency, citing Cain’s success building campus and community partnerships, wealth of experience with the Washington state community and technical college system, and his advocacy for students.

“During his past three and a half years with us, Darrell has been an integral part of our pursuit of mission and our anti-racism work, has been a tireless advocate for students, and has built strong relationships in the community,” said Chancellor Michele Johnson, Ph.D. “I want to thank Darrell for his commitment and service to Pierce College. We will miss him, but we are pleased he will remain a leader in the Washington community and technical college system.”

Cain will serve 12-18 months as interim president at Everett Community College, while the institution conducts a search for a permanent president.

“I understand why Pierce College is a top-performing institution, and it is because it has outstanding faculty, staff and students,” said Cain. “To work at a college driven by its mission, student-focused, and committed to equitable transformation for students, staff and its community makes Pierce College a destination of choice. Thank you for making me a better administrator, community member and person.”

Before joining Pierce College in July 2018, Cain served as vice chancellor for student affairs at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis. He previously served as vice president of academic affairs at Eastfield College in Dallas, and was dean for academic affairs in Atlanta Technical College.

A first-generation college student, Cain attended Pasadena City College and earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Bloomington, and a master’s degree from Ball State University. He earned his Ph.D. in education leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech University.