Local students make Marquette’s Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Local students make Marquette’s Dean’s List

Local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

  • DuPont – Roman de Guia, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Physiology
  • Steilacoom – Elizabeth Still, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology and Law Studies

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college – for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List. 

The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

