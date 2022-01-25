Hidden Hero: Awjaney Markholt – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Awjahney Markholt is a senior at Lakes High School, participating in running start at Pierce College and a Lakewood native. She is a natural leader, and her passion for leadership comes alive in the Lakes community where she participates in leadership class and promotes excellence in diversity as a member of the school’s Black Student Union.

Over the past three summers, Awjahney has spent her time volunteering at a local daycare where she enjoys promoting a safe and loving space for kids in her community.

She is most proud of the positive impact she’s had on her classmates over the years. She genuinely loves making people laugh and smile and is excited to pursue her education after high school.

About Hidden Heroes

The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor pioneers in the overlapping Clover Park School District and local black communities. Hidden Heroes is an initiative that highlights and celebrates the many contributions of black students, staff and community leaders within the Lakewood area during the weeks of Black History Month.

We invite recipients to share this with others in hopes that it sparks dialogue around the important roles those of the black diaspora have and continue to play in shaping our country and community.

To learn about other hidden heroes, visit the Lakewood Pierce County Library and explore the Black History Month display, or find books, movies and more online any time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.