Get Ready to Play Ball: Reserve Cirque Park Fields for League and Tournament Play – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Although spring may seem light years away right now, many sports leagues are already gearing up for the season ahead and should begin reserving field space at Cirque Park now.

The 27-acre park features dedicated baseball and softball fields, as well as a multi-purpose field for soccer, lacrosse and flag football. These facilities are available for rent on an hourly basis by organized groups for the purposes of extra practice time, league play or tournaments. All of the fields also feature lighting, which can be used with reserved field time. Fees for rentals range from $35 to $65 and include different rates for youth and adult use, as well as resident and non-resident use. Lighting is $15/hour.

For rental fee details and to reserve a field, visit the Parks Department page on the City’s website.