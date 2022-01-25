Fort Nisqually Living History Museum resumes regular winter hours – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is resuming regular winter hours and is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Like other museums, the Fort was closed abruptly by the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020. As an outdoor museum and historic attraction, Fort Nisqually was able to re-open in July of 2020, much sooner than other regional museums.

“This is the first time the museum has expanded operating hours since the pandemic began,” said Museum Supervisor, Jim Lauderdale. Located in Point Defiance Park, the museum has had to turn away a lot of would-be visitors because of reduced hours. “It is encouraging that we are once again able to welcome in visitors five days a week,” Lauderdale said. In May, the museum returns to regular summer hours and will be open seven days a week.

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is a recreation of a Hudson’s Bay Company outpost, originally established in what is now Dupont, WA in 1833. The museum gives residents and visitors a chance to learn about Puget Sound’s first globally connected settlement through historic preservation, experiential learning, and interpretation. Museum staff and volunteers are on hand to answer questions and demonstrate heritage skills and trades.

Tickets are available online and at the gate. A family rate is available for larger groups. Children 3 and under are free. Admission is not required to visit the Museum Store and Visitor Center. More information at www.fortnisqually.org or call (253) 404-3970.